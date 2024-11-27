World welcomes cease-fire deal: 'An important step'

Countries around the world including Italy, China, and Turkey have welcomed the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, which came into effect early on Wednesday and expressed the home that the agreement would hole. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also announced Ankara's readiness to “assist in any way necessary” to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called on the international community to “pressure Israel to fully comply with the terms and provide compensation for the damage caused in Lebanon.”

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides offered Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati his assistance in implementation of the terms of the deal. In a formal statement, Christodoulides said Cyprus’s was willing to help in other areas as well, citing its strong relations with both Israel and Lebanon. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also welcomed the agreement, describing it as a goal her government had “worked on for a long time.”

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry issued a formal statement welcoming the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, and Jordan’s Foreign Ministry followed suit, calling the truce “an important step that must be followed by international efforts to halt aggression in Gaza and Israel’s actions in the West Bank.” Iraq’s Foreign Ministry also expressed support for the agreement.

Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, also welcomed the deal. “We urge the international community to pressure Israel to end its criminal war in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and to stop all escalation measures against the Palestinian people.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed his country's support for “all efforts to reduce tensions and achieve peace,” adding, “We welcome the parties’ agreement to a ceasefire.”

Since the truce took effect, Lebanese citizens have been seen returning to their abandoned homes in the south of the country, celebrating the agreement. Convoys of displaced families who fled during the war have begun moving southward.

Provocations could reignite conflict

The IDF fired warning shots early on Wednesday toward vehicles in a restricted area, causing them to retreat. Residents near Israel’s northern border later reported continuous gunfire. Responding to the incident, an IDF spokesperson said that the military “will act against anyone attempting to violate the ceasefire agreement and will not allow harm to Israeli residents’ security.”

David Azoulay, the head of the Metula Regional Council, criticized what he described as Israel’s continued policy of containment, saying, “Eight vehicles and motorcycles belonging to Hezbollah reached the ruins of the village of Kila. Great agreement, yet again containment upon containment—nothing has changed since October 7.”