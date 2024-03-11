Hamas probing whether deputy to Hamas military head Mohammed Deif killed in IDF strike









IDF strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza





The terror group Hamas was investigating whether Marwan Issa, deputy to the terrorist group's military head Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli strike. He is considered third in the order of importance in the terror group's command and his death would be the elimination of the most significant Hamas official since the start of the war.

According to reports, Israel conducted extensive strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza overnight Saturday, where Issa was presumed to be hiding. The attacks came amid cuts to electric power and internet connections. Israeli security officials have thus far not commented on the reports but sources said they have no information that he was killed.

3 View gallery Marwan Issa in a photo with senior Hamas leaders

Issa had rarely appeared in public events even before the war and, because of physical disability of the Hamas military wing commander caused by several Israeli assassination attempts, was considered to have been his de facto replacement.

Issa is said to have been responsible for communications between the military and political wings of the terror group since 2012, a position that comes with significant power in both wings.

3 View gallery Mohammed Deif ( Photo: IDF )

Because he remained out of public view, he was dubbed a "shadow man," and thought of as lacking the aura that surrounds his boss. Israel had made attempts on his life in the past including an attack on Deif and other military commanders in 2006 and 2014, and in 2021 his home was bombed twice, killing his brother in one of those attempts.

3 View gallery A vacation home belonging to Marwan Issa

The IDF Arabic Language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee in January published images of Issa's luxurious vacation home after an IDF raid of the property.

The images showed a swimming pool, a large yard and expensive furnishings.

Vacation home belonging to Marwan Issa in Gaza