Syria says Israel attacked military targets around Damascus

Syria on Tuesday confirmed a strike on Damascus it said was carried out by Israel. The Ministry of Defense said that military targets were hit and that the Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the missiles.

A security source told Saudi media that Israel struck a military base used by the Syrian forces and Hezbollah. "The Syrian military transfers weapons to Hezbollah to use in their fight against Israel," the source said.

"Continued arms smuggling from Syria will increase Israeli strikes on the military stores and the continued Syrian support of Hezbollah and Iran, will prevent it from achieving stability and the Syrian people will pay the price," he said.

