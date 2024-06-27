Nepali court convicts 'Buddha Boy' for child sexual abuse and assault

On Tuesday, a Nepali court in Sarlahi town found Ram Bahadur Bomjan guilty of child sexual abuse, with sentencing scheduled for July 1. He could face up to 14 years in prison, and the District Attorney's Office demanded 12-15 years of imprisonment for sexual exploitation of a minor.

The 34-year-old spiritual leader, originally named Ram Lal Bomjan and known as "Buddha Boy," gained international attention in 2005 for allegedly meditating under a tree for 10 months in Nepal without food, water, or sleep, with devotees claiming he possessed supernatural abilities.

1 View gallery Ram Bahadur Bamjan, center in white, believed by some to be the reincarnation of Buddha is surrounded by Buddhist monks in Nijgadh town, south of Katmandu, Nepal, Nov. 12, 2008 ( Photo: AP )

In 2010 and 2018, multiple assault complaints were filed against Bomjan, accusing him of physically and sexually assaulting his followers, including raping an 18-year-old nun at a monastery. Charges related to the disappearance of his followers are still pending trial.

Bomjan was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau in Kathmandu on January 9 after attempting to flee by jumping from a window. He had been in hiding since an arrest warrant was issued against him in February 2020. Police seized Nepalese banknotes worth $227,000 and foreign currencies totaling $23,000 from Bomjan.

Bomjan's lawyer stated there was no evidence against his client and plans to appeal the case in a higher court, while police found cash and foreign currency in Bomjan's possession during his arrest. Bomjan is also charged with threatening the victim.

Before going on the run, Bomjan had a large following who witnessed his reputed miracles of meditation deep in the jungle. At 16, he disappeared for nine months in the wilderness of eastern Nepal, prompting a vigil by Buddhist monks.

While many Nepalese believe Bomjan is the reincarnation of Buddha, scholars are skeptical. His popularity has declined due to accusations of assaults, but he still maintains camps in southern Nepal.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

