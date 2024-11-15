FBI arrests Houston man accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets

Anas Said, 28, allegedly plotted '9/11-style' attack on Jewish and Israeli sites, including synagogues and Israeli consulate; suspect 'openly acknowledged he wants to fight against and kill proponents of Israel'

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
The FBI announced the arrest of Anas Said, 28, of Houston, on charges of distributing ISIS propaganda and planning a terrorist attack on sites linked to Jewish and Israeli communities.
Federal prosecutors allege Said "openly acknowledged that he wants to fight against and kill proponents of Israel."
Arrest of Anas Said in Houston, suspected of planning attacks on Jewish sites in the US
(Video: ABC News)
Said, who was arrested at his Houston apartment last week, faces federal charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS. According to prosecutors, he admitted to federal agents that he had repeatedly tried to join ISIS abroad, saying he would be willing to travel to Lebanon if released. The U.S. Department of Justice reported that Said offered his home as a “safe haven” for ISIS operatives.
Said’s plans reportedly included violent acts within the U.S., specifically targeting Israeli-affiliated sites and Jewish organizations. Authorities allege he surveilled the security measures and locations of synagogues and the Israeli consulate in Houston. Prosecutors claim Said intended to contact the head of a local Jewish organization to demand an end to support for Israel, with “violent plans” if the individual refused.
During questioning, Said allegedly expressed aspirations for a large-scale attack reminiscent of 9/11. Born in the U.S., Said reportedly moved to Lebanon as a child before returning to the U.S. His mother dismissed the allegations as “fake news.”
1 View gallery
מעצרו של אנאס סעיד ביוסטון, חשוד בתכנון פיגועים באתרים יהודים בארה"במעצרו של אנאס סעיד ביוסטון, חשוד בתכנון פיגועים באתרים יהודים בארה"ב
Arrest of Anas Said in Houston, suspected of planning attacks on Jewish sites in the US
(Photo: Screengrab)
Authorities said that Said used social media accounts over the past two years to promote Islamic State content and incite violence. If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Said’s brother told the FBI that he had openly expressed support for IS and its violent actions for years. “He didn’t hide his intention to fight against Israel and its supporters,” the brother said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""