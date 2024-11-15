FBI arrests Houston man accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets

The FBI announced the arrest of Anas Said, 28, of Houston, on charges of distributing ISIS propaganda and planning a terrorist attack on sites linked to Jewish and Israeli communities.
Federal prosecutors allege Said "openly acknowledged that he wants to fight against and kill proponents of Israel."
Said, who was arrested at his Houston apartment last week, faces federal charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS. According to prosecutors, he admitted to federal agents that he had repeatedly tried to join ISIS abroad, saying he would be willing to travel to Lebanon if released. The U.S. Department of Justice reported that Said offered his home as a “safe haven” for ISIS operatives.
Said’s plans reportedly included violent acts within the U.S., specifically targeting Israeli-affiliated sites and Jewish organizations. Authorities allege he surveilled the security measures and locations of synagogues and the Israeli consulate in Houston. Prosecutors claim Said intended to contact the head of a local Jewish organization to demand an end to support for Israel, with “violent plans” if the individual refused.
During questioning, Said allegedly expressed aspirations for a large-scale attack reminiscent of 9/11. Born in the U.S., Said reportedly moved to Lebanon as a child before returning to the U.S. His mother dismissed the allegations as “fake news.”
Authorities said that Said used social media accounts over the past two years to promote Islamic State content and incite violence. If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Said’s brother told the FBI that he had openly expressed support for IS and its violent actions for years. “He didn’t hide his intention to fight against Israel and its supporters,” the brother said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: