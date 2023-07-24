Iran claims: 'Dismantled Israeli terrorist network' run by Mossad

Iran's Intelligence Ministry reported Monday that it has dismantled a "terrorist network linked to Israel" and said it was the largest network of its kind discovered so far in the Islamic Republic.

According to Iran, members of the cell were arrested in several districts throughout the Islamic Republic. The Intelligence Ministry did not specify how many people were arrested in the operation against the so-called terrorists.

