Iran claims: 'Dismantled Israeli terrorist network' run by Mossad

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said it 'dismantled a terrorist network linked to Israel' operating under the direction of the Mossad and planned attacks throughout the country – including on the grave of assassinated Quds Force commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and that it seized '43 powerful bombs that are activated remotely'

Iran's Intelligence Ministry reported Monday that it has dismantled a "terrorist network linked to Israel" and said it was the largest network of its kind discovered so far in the Islamic Republic.
According to Iran, members of the cell were arrested in several districts throughout the Islamic Republic. The Intelligence Ministry did not specify how many people were arrested in the operation against the so-called terrorists.
איראן איראנים עולים לקברו של קאסם סולימאני בעיר כרמאןאיראן איראנים עולים לקברו של קאסם סולימאני בעיר כרמאן
Grave of commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani - Iran accused an Israeli terror cell of planning to blow it up
(Photo: Reuters)
According to the report, the detainees are accused of planning attacks in districts throughout the country, including Tehran, Isfahan and Kerman. Iran said the attacks were meant to take place during the month of Muharram, the first month of the Muslim calendar, which is currently taking place, and also planned to blow up the tomb of Gen. Qasem Soleimani - commander of the Quds Force, who was killed in an American attack in Iraq in January 2020. In addition, they are accused of planning to blow up gas stations and communication towers.
Iran stated that the terrorist network that was dismantled was financially supported by Israel and received equipment and instructions from the Mossad, and that the leaders of the terrorist network operated from Denmark and the Netherlands. Iran's Intelligence Ministry said that as part of the arrests across the country, the authorities seized 43 powerful bombs that are activated remotely.
Iran claims from time to time that it has uncovered spies working in the service of Israel, and in the past even executed detainees convicted of collaborating with the Mossad.
