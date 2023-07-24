Knesset set to pass first bill in judicial overhaul

The Knesset is expected to begin its vote on Monday morning to pass the first bill in the government's judicial overhaul – the reasonability clause – that would prevent judicial oversight over government decisions. Protesters attempted to block the entrance to the Knesset, as police used water cannons to disperse them.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, that he was concerned over the implications of the legislation. Speaking to Axios, the president said Israeli leaders should not rush their "divisive" legislation through and should concentrate on the challenges facing Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who was released from hospital after he was implanted with a pacemaker, said on a social media post that he expected to be released from care and join his coalition for the vote.
On Saturday, President Issac Herzog began a last-ditch effort to negotiate a compromise between Netanyahu and his opponents that would prevent the refusal of military service by volunteers for including over 1,000 members of the Air Force reserves under what they consider to be a non-democratic regime.
Herzog who returned on Sunday from an official visit to the U.S., met Netanyahu at the Sheba Medical Center before meeting with Opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity leader Benny Gantz. His proposed compromise included a softening of the reasonability clause that would be accepted by the opposition in exchange for the suspension of further legislation of the government's judicial overhaul for a period of time to allow further negotiations. The ruling Likud Party opposes suspending their legislative push for longer than three months while Lapid and Gantz said they demand a 15-month hiatus.
Israel's top 150 business leaders said their companies would strike on Monday after compromises proposed by the country's largest labor union were rejected by the coalition. Calls for a general strike by the union, have so far not been accepted.