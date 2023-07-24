Knesset set to pass first bill in judicial overhaul

The Knesset is expected to begin its vote on Monday morning to pass the first bill in the government's judicial overhaul – the reasonability clause – that would prevent judicial oversight over government decisions. Protesters attempted to block the entrance to the Knesset, as police used water cannons to disperse them.

said on Sunday, that he was concerned over the implications of the legislation. Speaking to Axios, the president said Israeli leaders should not rush their "divisive" legislation through and should concentrate on the challenges facing Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who was released from hospital after he was implanted with a pacemaker, said on a social media post that he expected to be released from care and join his coalition for the vote.

began a last-ditch effort to negotiate a compromise between Netanyahu and his opponents that would prevent the refusal of military service by volunteers for including over 1,000 members of the Air Force reserves under what they consider to be a non-democratic regime.

