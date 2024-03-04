Gaza war prompts spike in domestic violence, murdered women

Since the Gaza war began, 14 women have been murdered in Israel, with seven of those killings occurring since the start of this year. Tal Hochman, deputy director of the Israel Women's Network, revealed that "based on 2024 statistics in Israel, a woman is murdered every two weeks." This represents a 75% increase compared to the same period last year. On Sunday, two more women were murdered in northern Israel.

Hochman emphasized that "from the onset of the war, we have repeatedly warned that violence against women not only persists during times of conflict and emergencies, but it also intensifies and becomes more severe."

Lili Ben Ami, founder of the Michal Sela Forum which fights against domestic violence in Israel, and the sister of Michal - who was killed by her husband, shares a similar perspective. "The challenging days of war are also characterized by national anxiety, stress and seclusion, which can create immense pressure within certain households," she said.

Ben Ami further explains that "in violent households, the level of violence has escalated and, since October 7, referrals to the Michal Sela Forum have increased by 20%. We are receiving referrals that were previously unknown, indicating that the new weapons policy has heightened the risk for women in threatening situations." In recent months, professional organizations have expressed concerns about the distribution of firearms promoted by the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, as it relates to such domestic murders.

"The manner in which licenses are being issued is negligent, with minimal oversight over the weapons," Hochman asserted. "Currently, the Welfare Ministry, the governmental body responsible for addressing domestic violence, does not share information about violent and dangerous individuals with the firearms unit. This has created a situation where women fear for their lives, especially when their former partners are granted firearm licenses, leaving them with nowhere to turn," she added.

Almost simultaneously with the weapons distribution plan, about six months ago the collaboration between the Michal Sela Forum's defense program for women under threat and the Ministry of National Security was suspended. It recently became public that the Ben-Gvir has decided not to continue this unique program.

"The State of Israel provides protection for women through traditional means such as shelters and restraining orders, but these solutions are neither suitable nor sufficient for approximately half of the women trapped in violent situations," Ben Ami explained.

In July 2023, the law for electronic monitoring to prevent family violence was approved with changes made at Ben-Gvir's request, which have impacted its ability to assist all women in need. Although the law was intended to take effect within a year, it appears that this will not happen in practice. During a recent discussion in the Knesset's National Security Committee, officials acknowledged that the deadlines would not be met, and no further discussion date has been set.

In addition, the government has prevented Israel from joining the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty aimed at combating violence against women and domestic violence. The government argues that internal legislation is sufficient, rendering the convention unnecessary. However, in practice, very little progress has been made. "Unfortunately, the reason we believed that Israel should join the convention is more relevant than ever," said attorney Keren Horowitz, CEO of the Rackman Center for the Advancement of Women. "Since the current government was established, there has been no organized action to combat domestic violence."