IDF strikes in Gaza after dozens of rockets fired into southern Israel

The IDF carried out a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip Tuesday night after dozens of rockets were fired into southern Israel during the day, prompting two more rocket salvos in response.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Other stories:

After a situation assessment between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF High Command earlier Tuesday, Israeli officials told Ynet that Israel will take a more significant and wider action than usual in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, even if it invites a response from Hamas.

2 View gallery Archival: IDF air strikes in Gaza ( Photo: AP )

Israeli officials added that while Jerusalem is not interested in further escalating the situation, it appears to be on the precipice of a conflict that could extend beyond a single day, potentially lasting for several days.

National Security Minister Itamar-Gvir, who was excluded from the meeting between Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with IDF top brass, contacted the Prime Minister's Office in a demand to join the meeting but received no response. According to Ben-Gvir, Israel's policy of measured responses to aggressions from Gaza has been a complete failure.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF chief Herzi Halevi at a situation assessment after Gaza aggression ( Photo: GPO )

This bout of fresh cross-border violence erupted after Gaza Strip terrorist factions vowed retaliation for the death of Khader Adnan, a senior operative in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s West Bank arm who died in Israeli prison after an 86-day hunger strike.

Meanwhile, the United Nations' Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland and Egyptian mediators tried to negotiate the release of Adnan’s body in exchange for a cessation of rocket fire from the Palestinians. However, Israel objected to surrendering the body.

Scene of rocket impact in Sderot, Tuesday ( Video: Roee Idan )