Boy, 16, goes on wild ride, seriously injures biker





A 16-year-old boy from northern Israel who was driving without a license hit a motorcyclist









A 16-year-old from northern Israel is suspected of driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner in the Afula area without a license, hitting a motorcyclist and seriously injuring him. According to the police, the suspect participated in an exhibit of upgraded vehicles. In the documentation from the accident, the driver of the car is seen swerving to the left and hitting the motorcycle.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The accident happened on Saturday evening, in the Gilboa industrial area near Afula. Police officers who were called to the scene saw dozens of teenagers and young men with vehicles and motorcycles, including the offending vehicle and the motorcycle that was hit next to it. According to police, the offending vehicle was moved and its license plate was removed in order to disrupt the investigation.

1 View gallery A 16-year-old boy from northern Israel driving without a license hit a motorcyclist

Inspector Gadi Pingrot, investigating officer in the Emek region, said that "after collecting the testimonies of the witnesses, we realized that there was a very spontaneous activity by dozens of young people, including boys and girls from the age of 15, who came to watch and participate in a luxury car show. Several vehicles were driven dangerously, with rapid acceleration and fast braking."

The investigation revealed that the suspect was driving his family's car without a license.

"He was driving on a straight road at high speed and drifted to the left. In the process, he hit a motorcycle that overtook him from the left," Pingrot said. The motorcyclist, 21, from a settlement in the Golan, will be questioned when there is an opportunity to do so.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of driving without a driver's license, driving without insurance, reckless driving, behavior that causes damage, obstructing an investigation and unreasonable speed. After three days in detention he was released under restrictive conditions.

"This is a very serious phenomenon; many of the drivers were teenagers on vacation looking for thrills and dangerous adventures on the road. Unfortunately, young people turn the road into a racetrack or car stunts, which pose risks to themselves, to other participants, and to the spectators. We will act with full force against these young people. The parents did not know that the boy was performing these stunts; parents must watch over young people and prevent them from participating in such events," Pingrot concluded.