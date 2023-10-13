Biden speaks to families of Americans abducted to Gaza

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Friday, with the families of 14 families who hold American citizenship, and who's relatives are confirmed or believed held in Gaza, after they were abducted by the invading Hamas terrorists on Saturday. The president spent one and a half hours on the call hearing the families patiently and telling them he would do everything in his power to bring them and all the others back home safely.

