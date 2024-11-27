Global social media campaign aims to dismantle differences, build bridges

A new global campaign aimed at dismantling differences and building bridges to tolerance and understanding has launched on social media.

See the Good (STG) harnesses the power of storytelling to spotlight individuals from marginalized communities whose actions, inventions, and contributions have made a meaningful impact on the world.

Anthony Wolch, the founder of the project, joined ILTV News on Tuesday to discuss the initiative. The campaign has garnered support from a growing list of celebrities, including Michael Douglas, Gene Simmons, Dalia Ziada, Geddy Lee, Daryl Davis, Mayim Bialik, Emmanuelle Chriqui, David Draiman, and Montana Tucker.

SEEING THE GOOD ( קרדיט: ILTV )

“We’re tracking stories about people who have propelled humankind forward with such an order of magnitude that without them, likely one of us wouldn’t be sitting here or alive today,” Wolch told ILTV. “Then they’ve distributed these innovations without the primary purpose of patent or profit, just to make the world a better place. And then they distribute these innovations without regard to race, language, creed, background, or religion.”

The project was conceived about a year ago when someone called Wolch with a challenge: “You’ve literally run the world’s biggest brands, including Nike, Google, and Coca-Cola, as a creative leader. Surely, you can come up with an idea to slow down hate.”

In response, Wolch and his team conducted a global data study to uncover why traditional approaches to combating hate often fall short.

“Common sense will tell you why they don’t work, but data science will converge in the same place. So See the Good was born out of that data study,” Wolch explained.

He described See the Good as “a data-driven, celebrity-amplified global anti-hate campaign that’s purpose-built and strategically designed to unite people and combat the rising tide of hatred and division.”

However, Wolch emphasized that the campaign’s success depends on collective action.