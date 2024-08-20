Armed anti-tank missile launcher 'used by Hamas' found in Netanya parking lot

Israel Police, along with Border Guard forces and sniffer dogs, discovered a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher armed with two warheads in the seaside central city of Netanya, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The weapon, suspected to have been used by Hamas in Gaza, was found in a parking lot during an operation targeting areas frequented by criminal organizations.

1 View gallery Anti-tank missile launcher used by Hamas in Gaza found in Netanya parking lot ( Photo: Israel Police )

The RPG launcher in Netanya was neutralized by a police bomb disposal unit, while the weapons found in Taibe were sent to a forensic lab for further analysis. No arrests have been made in connection with either discovery.

Central District Police Commander Superintendent Avi Bitton commended the units involved for their "professional and determined enforcement, which saved lives and prevented the next criminal or security incident."

He added that recent arrests in the Central District, alongside the seizure of dozens of weapons, grenades and explosive devices since the beginning of the year, reflect ongoing operational successes.

A police source noted a significant increase in criminal activity involving stolen explosive devices and weapons since October 7, when large quantities were looted from war zones.

"Explosive devices, once used against senior criminals, are now being used even against petty criminals, indicating the large quantities of weapons circulating among criminal groups," the source said.

In a separate operation in the Arab town of Taibe, authorities seized an AK-47 rifle, a shotgun, a magazine and ammunition