Armed anti-tank missile launcher 'used by Hamas' found in Netanya parking lot

Authorities suspect weapon brought back by soldier from Gaza; additional weapons, including firearms, found in Taibe; no arrests made in connection with seizures

Raanan Ben-Zur|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Netanya
RPG
Israel Police, along with Border Guard forces and sniffer dogs, discovered a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher armed with two warheads in the seaside central city of Netanya, authorities reported on Tuesday.
The weapon, suspected to have been used by Hamas in Gaza, was found in a parking lot during an operation targeting areas frequented by criminal organizations.
1 View gallery
אמל"ח שהיה בשימוש החמאס אותר בנתניה - מטול rpg , רובה שוטגאן וקלאצ׳ניקובאמל"ח שהיה בשימוש החמאס אותר בנתניה - מטול rpg , רובה שוטגאן וקלאצ׳ניקוב
Anti-tank missile launcher used by Hamas in Gaza found in Netanya parking lot
(Photo: Israel Police)
The RPG launcher in Netanya was neutralized by a police bomb disposal unit, while the weapons found in Taibe were sent to a forensic lab for further analysis. No arrests have been made in connection with either discovery.
Central District Police Commander Superintendent Avi Bitton commended the units involved for their "professional and determined enforcement, which saved lives and prevented the next criminal or security incident."
He added that recent arrests in the Central District, alongside the seizure of dozens of weapons, grenades and explosive devices since the beginning of the year, reflect ongoing operational successes.
A police source noted a significant increase in criminal activity involving stolen explosive devices and weapons since October 7, when large quantities were looted from war zones.
"Explosive devices, once used against senior criminals, are now being used even against petty criminals, indicating the large quantities of weapons circulating among criminal groups," the source said.
In a separate operation in the Arab town of Taibe, authorities seized an AK-47 rifle, a shotgun, a magazine and ammunition
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""