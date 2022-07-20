Settlers and peace activists clashed on Wednesday on the West Bank.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The settlers embarked on a demonstration of strength despite police and military efforts to prevent their actions, supported by religious nationalist rabbis, right-wing political activists and a successful fundraising effort.

3 View gallery Settlers attempt to establish illegal outposts on West Bank on Wednesday

Dozens of families and hundreds of youths joined to participate in the establishment of illegal outposts.

Police set up road blocks and closed a main highway leading into the West Bank, to prevent supporters of the settlement movement from arriving to the area.

3 View gallery Police set up roadblocks to prevent settlers from establishing illegal outposts on West Bank on Wednedsay ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

"We want outposts with building that cannot be removed by authorities," said one settler. "We want homes with families blessed with many children and gardens," she said.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said the group of "outlaws" is interfering in the ability of security forces to carry out their mission of protecting Israeli civilians, in the West Bank.

"Such criminal behavior will be met with a forceful response," he said.

3 View gallery Settlers congregate to set up illegal West Bank outpost ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, on Tuesday instructed officials to make clear to anyone intending to participate in the settlers' demonstration, that they will be taking part in an illegal action.

Far right Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich said the government was allowing illegal construction when it is done by Palestinians on the West Bank. "Half the Israeli security forces are mobilized to prevent Jewish settlements," he said. likening the government to the British Mandate before the establishment of the state, which prevented Jews from entering and settling in then Palestine.