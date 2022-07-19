Israel braces for violent confrontation with settlers on West Bank

Israeli security forces were preparing on Tuesday, for possible violence in confrontations with settlers, or clashes brought on by their actions.

A settler movement announced plans to illegally take over three positions on the West Bank in a demonstration of strength, bolstered by religious nationalist rabbis, right-wing political activists and a successful fundraising effort.

Settlers survey West Bank ahead of Wednesday operation to illegally set up outposts on West Bank

In preparation, the settler group assigned kits with basic supplies for families who intend to stay put despite the actions of law enforcement.

Police and military troops plan to set up roadblocks to prevent access to the selected outposts in the hopes of preventing a forceful eviction of women and children from the sites.

They will issue orders to close off areas, confiscate equipment and prevent what they expect could be hundreds of families including young children for reaching their destinations.

Settlers prepare to set up illegal outposts on West Bank

The forces will be deployed not only on the roads but also on the mountain sides and open fields.

"This is a challenge for the forces," said a security official, "because there are multiple locations that must be secured. This is an illegal action taken by settlers and we will not allow any outpost to be built," he said.

"Our greatest fear is that people who believe their efforts are within the law - from inside Israel, will find themselves in confrontation with police and military personnel and the optics of violent clashes could have a long-lasting effect," he said.

Settlers prepare to set up illegal outposts on West Bank

"Our aim is not to see confrontation," he said. "We would allow demonstrations within the boundaries of the law," the official said.

Violence already broke-out when a settler stabbed a Palestinian to death last month, when he an others were on a reconnaissance tour of Palestinian owned land.

Palestinian stabbed to death by settler on West Bank last month

He was arrested for murder but claimed he was acting in self-defense when the Palestinians confronted him and his party including his young children.















