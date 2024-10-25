Israeli defenses intercept Hezbollah missile, rocket fire continues

Over 13 airstrikes target Dahieh, Saudi media says while Lebanese outlets report three journalists working for the Hezbollah-affiliated al Mayadeen network are killed in an Israeli strike in South Lebanon

Israeli air defenses intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from Lebanon on Friday, off the coast, south of Haifa. No injuries were reported. Hezbollah targeted the Upper Galilee region with rocket fire in the early morning hours.
The IDF said in a statement that its forces killed a commander of Hezbollah's Radwan force in the fighting in South Lebanon.
Air defenses intercept Hezbollah fire on Friday
(Photo: Yair Kraus)
"Abbas Adnan Moslem, the Commander of the Aitaroun area in Hezbollah’s Radwan unit was responsible for carrying out numerous terror attacks against communities in northern Israel and IDF troops," the military said adding that over 200 Hezbollah targets were hit in the past day.
Lebanese media reported on Friday that three journalists working for the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen network were killed in an Israeli strike on a building in South Lebanon overnight.
IDF targets Radwan Force commander in South Lebanon
(Photo: IDF)

IDF forces operate in South Lebanon
(IDF)

According to a report in Saudi Arabia's Al Hadath channel, the IDF conducted over 13 airstrikes on Beirut's Dahieh quarter, the Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital.
