Senior officials: Flag parade will take place on usual route - despite possible escalation

The traditional flag parade on Jerusalem Day will pass through the Damascus Gate this year, and there is no plan to change its usual route – even at the cost of escalation. This is what senior officials in Jerusalem say, ahead of the parade that will take place on Thursday, May 18.

According to senior officials in Jerusalem, this year it was decided that the parade would be handled at the level of the district police. "We don't make a story out of it because there is no need to pick it up," they said. "We do not talk about it and conduct ourselves through backchannels to ensure that the events pass without conflict."





The Flag Parade at Damascus Gate

The Parade of Flags, also known as the Dance of the Flags, is held every year on Jerusalem Day to celebrate the unification of the city. The parade is identified with religious Zionism, and every year it is also used by extremist elements to shout racist slogans and confront Arab residents.

In East Jerusalem, the parade is interpreted as provocation and defiance against the Arab residents, and the terrorist organizations take advantage of this to stir up the atmosphere.