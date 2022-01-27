Police arrest 45 suspects in riots across East Jerusalem

Israel Police on Thursday arrested 45 suspects who took part in a slew of clashes between law enforcement and Palestinian and Jewish rioters across East Jerusalem.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

In one video, Palestinian youths can be seen attacking a police patrol car using blunt objects. The officers inside the vehicle do not engage with their assailants and are seen fleeing the scene instead.

A Palestinian rioter seen attacking a police patrol car with a blunt object in Jerusalem ( Video: Israel Police )

Jerusalem Police received dozens of reports of rioters throwing rocks at passing vehicles near the Old City's Damascus Gate and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood — two prime flashpoints of nationalist-driven violence. Police arrested 22 suspects in the area.

Similar instances were reported around the predominately Palestinian Shu'afat neighborhood where Palestinian youths were seen throwing snow-covered rocks at the light rail, passing vehicles and police forces.

Several Palestinians were recorded throwing heavy objects at a Border Police patrol car on the capital's Mount Scopus and assaulting police officers with clubs and iron rods. Here too, police refused to engage with the attackers.

1 צפייה בגלריה A Palestinian rioter seen attacking a police patrol car with a blunt object in Jerusalem ( Photo: Israel Police )

In the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, dozens of Palestinians hurled stones and snowballs at passersby and vehicles. Police responded with riot control measures and arrested several suspects.