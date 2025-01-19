Amid thousands of armed terrorists: Hostages released to Red Cross, families celebrate

After 471 harrowing days in Hamas captivity, Israeli hostages Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari were handed over to Red Cross vehicles on Sunday afternoon before being transferred to Israeli forces in Gaza and then to Israel, marking a pivotal moment for their families and the Israeli public.

The handover took place at Saraya Square in central Gaza City, amid a staged public spectacle by Hamas, with crowds and armed terrorists gathering at the site.

Footage showed the three women walking unaided as they were transferred to Red Cross custody. The organization later confirmed to the IDF that the hostages were in "good condition."

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, in a televised statement, condemned Hamas' "cynical and horrific display," calling it a stark reminder of the group's "murderous nature that glorifies death."

The hostages were escorted by Red Cross representatives and met IDF personnel inside Gaza before being transported to Israel. Their mothers awaited them at the border, where the IDF facilitated an emotional reunion ahead of their transfer to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv for further medical evaluations.

The moment of their release, broadcast across Israel, elicited widespread emotion and relief as the nation watched the hostages return after more than 15 months in captivity.