Amid thousands of armed terrorists: Hostages released to Red Cross, families celebrate

Surrounded by armed terrorists, hostages handed to Red Cross in central Gaza in grim display by Hamas; despite unsettling scene, relief and joy prevailed as women freed, ending 471 days of captivity in harrowing conditions

Ynet correspondents|
After 471 harrowing days in Hamas captivity, Israeli hostages Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari were handed over to Red Cross vehicles on Sunday afternoon before being transferred to Israeli forces in Gaza and then to Israel, marking a pivotal moment for their families and the Israeli public.
The handover took place at Saraya Square in central Gaza City, amid a staged public spectacle by Hamas, with crowds and armed terrorists gathering at the site.
Hostages handed over to Red Cross
The mothers of the three hostages watching their daughters return home
(Video: IDF)
Families celebrate release of loved ones from Gaza
(Video: IDF)
Red Cross hands hostages to IDF custody
Footage showed the three women walking unaided as they were transferred to Red Cross custody. The organization later confirmed to the IDF that the hostages were in "good condition."
IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, in a televised statement, condemned Hamas' "cynical and horrific display," calling it a stark reminder of the group's "murderous nature that glorifies death."
4 View gallery
החטופות עוברות לידי הצלב האדוםהחטופות עוברות לידי הצלב האדום
Hostage Doron Steinbrecher, emerging from a Hamas vehicle
(Photo: REUTERS/Reuters TV)
4 View gallery
החטופות עוברות לידי הצלב האדוםהחטופות עוברות לידי הצלב האדום
Doron, surrounded by numerous armed terrorists
(Photo: REUTERS/Reuters TV)
4 View gallery
החטופות עוברות לידי הצלב האדוםהחטופות עוברות לידי הצלב האדום
Emily Damari
(Photo: Reuters)
4 View gallery
אימהות שלוש השבות בנקודת הקליטה עם ראש אגף כוח האדם, אלוף דדו בר כליפא, צופות בבנותיהן שבות ארצהאימהות שלוש השבות בנקודת הקליטה עם ראש אגף כוח האדם, אלוף דדו בר כליפא, צופות בבנותיהן שבות ארצה
The mothers of the hostages with an IDF representative
(Photo: IDF)
The hostages were escorted by Red Cross representatives and met IDF personnel inside Gaza before being transported to Israel. Their mothers awaited them at the border, where the IDF facilitated an emotional reunion ahead of their transfer to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv for further medical evaluations.
The moment of their release, broadcast across Israel, elicited widespread emotion and relief as the nation watched the hostages return after more than 15 months in captivity.
