Rockets target central Israel

Sirens blare in Sharon Plains as loud explosions are heard as far south as Tel Aviv suburbs; the military said five projectiles crossed the border from Lebanon, four were intercepted and one fell in an open area; no injuries reported 

Hezbollah targeted central Israel in an attack early on Sunday prompting residents in the Sharon Planes and the northern suburbs of the metropolitan Tel Aviv area to seek cover. No injuries were reported.
The military said five projectiles crossed the border from Lebanon and four of them were successfully intercepted and one fell in an open area.
Rockets target central Israel on Sunday
(Photo: Telegram)
Rockets fired from Lebanon intercepted over Haifa
(Photo: Spiegel Communications)
Shrapnel from a rocket intercepted over central Israel on Sunday
(Photo: MDA)
Emergency teams rushed out to inspect whether any injuries occurred in the attack.
Earlier a swarm of drones was launched at the Western Galilee. The IDF said there were attempts to intercept them but the danger was ongoing.
