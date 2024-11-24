Rockets target central Israel

Hezbollah targeted central Israel in an attack early on Sunday prompting residents in the Sharon Planes and the northern suburbs of the metropolitan Tel Aviv area to seek cover. No injuries were reported.
The military said five projectiles crossed the border from Lebanon and four of them were successfully intercepted and one fell in an open area.
Emergency teams rushed out to inspect whether any injuries occurred in the attack.
Earlier a swarm of drones was launched at the Western Galilee. The IDF said there were attempts to intercept them but the danger was ongoing.
This is a braking story