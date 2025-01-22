Hamas commander previously declared dead by Israel reemerges in Gaza

Israeli military and intelligence agencies are reassessing their previous claim that Hussein Fayyad, commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion, was killed during a May operation in Gaza after he seemed to reappear on Wednesday.

Fayyad, presumed dead following an Israeli strike on a tunnel in Jabalyia, appeared at a funeral in northern Gaza, delivering a speech about Gaza’s "victory" over Israel in the war.

2 View gallery Hussein Fayyad on Wednesday

His appearance, documented in video footage, has sparked controversy, with both Hamas officials and analysts confirming the footage was taken after the cease-fire.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

In a rare admission, the IDF acknowledged errors in its earlier intelligence assessment. "Following a reevaluation, it appears the intelligence upon which the IDF and Shin Bet relied was not sufficiently accurate," the statement read.

Fayyad’s reemergence caught even Hamas by surprise. A relative of a senior al-Qassam Brigades commander killed in 2009 called Fayyad’s appearance "an unexpected blow to the enemy’s intelligence."

2 View gallery IDF statement issued in May announcing Fayyad's purported elimination ( Photo: IDF )

Gazan analyst Saeed Ziyad referred to Fayyad as a "leader with seven lives," highlighting his survival despite multiple Israeli assassination attempts.

In May, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced Fayyad's supposed death, crediting 98th Division combat units and Air Force special forces for eliminating the commander in a Jabaliya tunnel. Fayyad was accused of directing numerous anti-tank missile operations and mortar fire on Israeli border communities during the war.