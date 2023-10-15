A quarter of the residents of Nir Oz are either dead or missing

the magnitude of the atrocities committed and lives lost in the heinous assault on civilians continues to come to light along with testimonies of survivors

Matan Tzuri|
More than 100 residents of Nir Oz were massacred, or abducted to Gaza, out of the 400 who had lived there before the heinous Hamas attack on October 7.
In Nir Am at least 80 of the Kibbutz residents are missing and more than 25, massacred by the invading Hamas terrorists.
4 View gallery
הבית של ליאת ואביב שנשרףהבית של ליאת ואביב שנשרף
A home set on fire by Hamas terrorists at Nir Oz
Kfar Aza, that was home to just under 800, had at least 52 souls brutally murdered and 13 of its residents are missing in addition to seven who have been confirmed to have been abducted to Gaza.
4 View gallery
כפר עזהכפר עזה
Soldiers remove the dead in Kfar Aza
(Photo: Jack Guez / AFP)
All those numbers are not a final tally and may rise.
While the effort to identify the unending number of bodies of slain Israelis, the IDF said on Sunday, that one of the masterminds of the monstrous attack on Nir Oz and on Nirrim, was killed after Shin Bet directed an airstrike against him.
4 View gallery
Devastation left behind after Hamas attack on Nir Oz Devastation left behind after Hamas attack on Nir Oz
Devastation left behind after Hamas attack on Nir Oz
On Day 9 of the war testimonies of the horrors dealt to the residents of the Gaza border communities, continue to come to light. The military allowed world media into Kfar Aza, to see for themselves the level of destruction in the wake of the Hamas attack. The small farming community has since become a symbol of the tragedy that befell Israel. International outlets reported testimonies recounting the atrocities, including the beheading of babies by the murderous Hamas.
4 View gallery
כפר עזהכפר עזה
Soldiers remove the dead in Kfar Aza
(צילום: Amir Levy/ Getty Images)
Nir Oz was not spared similar cruelty. Mor Baider, whose grandmother, a lifelong resident of the small community, was murdered by Hamas terrorists who then posted a photo of her dead body to her family, using her phone. "That's how we found out," she said. Testimonies revealed the Hamas murderers set homes on fire to force residents out and shot them to death as they emerged.
""