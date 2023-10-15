A quarter of the residents of Nir Oz are either dead or missing

More than 100 residents of Nir Oz were massacred, or abducted to Gaza, out of the 400 who had lived there before the heinous Hamas attack on October 7.
In Nir Am at least 80 of the Kibbutz residents are missing and more than 25, massacred by the invading Hamas terrorists.
Kfar Aza, that was home to just under 800, had at least 52 souls brutally murdered and 13 of its residents are missing in addition to seven who have been confirmed to have been abducted to Gaza.
All those numbers are not a final tally and may rise.
While the effort to identify the unending number of bodies of slain Israelis, the IDF said on Sunday, that one of the masterminds of the monstrous attack on Nir Oz and on Nirrim, was killed after Shin Bet directed an airstrike against him.
On Day 9 of the war testimonies of the horrors dealt to the residents of the Gaza border communities, continue to come to light. The military allowed world media into Kfar Aza, to see for themselves the level of destruction in the wake of the Hamas attack. The small farming community has since become a symbol of the tragedy that befell Israel. International outlets reported testimonies recounting the atrocities, including the beheading of babies by the murderous Hamas.
Nir Oz was not spared similar cruelty. Mor Baider, whose grandmother, a lifelong resident of the small community, was murdered by Hamas terrorists who then posted a photo of her dead body to her family, using her phone. "That's how we found out," she said. Testimonies revealed the Hamas murderers set homes on fire to force residents out and shot them to death as they emerged.