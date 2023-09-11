British FM in Israel: 'Opportunity to renew partnership in face of Iranian threat'

British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, arrived Monday for his first visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Cleverly also visited Yad Vashem and laid a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance. Before his trip, Cleverly said that the visit "will be an opportunity to reaffirm our security partnership in the face of the ongoing threats from the Iranian regime."

He also addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying, "A two-state solution between Israel and the occupied territories is the only way to achieve security, stability, and prosperity for Israelis, Palestinians, and the entire region. I emphasize that all sides must take steps to advance this goal." During his visit tomorrow to the Palestinian Authority, the British Foreign Secretary will meet with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

During their meeting on Monday, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of preventing Iran's nuclear ambitions and stressed the need to halt Iran's continued actions that undermine regional and global stability. They also discussed increasing bilateral cooperation in security, technology, and economic fields, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Attending the meeting were the Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, other security officials, and the ambassadors of both nations. Netanyahu welcomed Cleverly and expressed his optimism about renewing ties.