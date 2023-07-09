Mayors in the north say residents are left defenseless from Hezbollah violence

Mayors of communities near the border with Lebanon said on Sunday that their residents are exposed to danger after the Iran-backed Hezbollah group was acting with impunity along the border. Speaking to Ynet the mayors claimed Israel's sovereignty had been violated. Meanwhile two men from the Lebanese side of the border crossed into an area where IDF was employing heavy equipment and only after soldiers fired warning shots into the air, did they retreat.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tiktok >>

Read more stories:

"The situation forced upon us in the past year is one we have not known in the past," Moshe Davidovitz the mayor of one regional council, said. "Hezbollah is violating all previous agreements pertaining to the border. We've seen katyusha rocket fire, tents being erected inside Israeli territory and Members of the Lebanon-based terror group attempting to disrupt the military in its operations. The defense of our residents is compromised at the moment," he said adding that there is no protection for those along the border.

2 View gallery IDF troops put out a fire ignited by Hezbollah operatives on the Israel-Lebanon border last month ( Photo: AP )

"The First and most significant thing right now is to understand that Israel's sovereignty on the northern border has been compromised and what we need is adequate shelters for residents of the north. Protection. There is no question that war is coming, the only thing we do not know is when," he said. "We have been practicing endlessly for any emergency and have a comprehensive plan in place to evacuate the population in the communities along the border, should such an order be given.

2 View gallery Hezbollah members set up tents in Israeli territory near the border with Lebanon

"Violations of sovereignty start small and grow to rocket-fire," Avichai Stern, mayor of Kiryat Shmona, the largest city in the Upper Galilee, said. "Accepting such incidents will lead to escalation."