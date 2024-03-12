Biden mulls conditioning military aid if Raffah offensive launched, report

U.S. President Joe Biden was considering conditioning military aid to Israel if the IDF moves on Rafah, Politico reported late on Monday, citing four officials. “It’s something he’s definitely thought about,” one of the officials said.

U.S. President Joe Biden was considering conditioning military aid to Israel if the IDF moves on Rafah, Politico reported late on Monday, citing four officials. “It’s something he’s definitely thought about,” one of the officials said.

U.S. President Joe Biden was considering conditioning military aid to Israel if the IDF moves on Rafah, Politico reported late on Monday, citing four officials. “It’s something he’s definitely thought about,” one of the officials said.

last week revealed that the U.S. had approved 100 shipments of military aid to Israel since the war in Gaza began. In the report, the paper said the Biden administration was considering ways to prevent Israel from using American weapons if populated areas around Rafah are attacked.

last week revealed that the U.S. had approved 100 shipments of military aid to Israel since the war in Gaza began. In the report, the paper said the Biden administration was considering ways to prevent Israel from using American weapons if populated areas around Rafah are attacked.

According to reports, the Biden administration fears that the Rafah operation is "half-baked" and will worsen the already difficult situation in the Strip without ending the war. Senior officials in the Biden administration said they didn’t see a clear plan for protecting over a million Palestinians who have taken refuge in Rafah.

According to reports, the Biden administration fears that the Rafah operation is "half-baked" and will worsen the already difficult situation in the Strip without ending the war. Senior officials in the Biden administration said they didn’t see a clear plan for protecting over a million Palestinians who have taken refuge in Rafah.

According to reports, the Biden administration fears that the Rafah operation is "half-baked" and will worsen the already difficult situation in the Strip without ending the war. Senior officials in the Biden administration said they didn’t see a clear plan for protecting over a million Palestinians who have taken refuge in Rafah.