Chicago Consul sacked after being convicted of sexually harassing female employees

The Civil Servant Disciplinary Court demanded the immediate dismissal of Michal Keren David, who served as Israel's consul in Chicago, after being sentenced to forfeiture of one month's salary, a permanent ban from the Foreign Ministry and an eight-year ban from civil service. According to her admission as part of a plea agreement, she sexually harassed female subordinates at the consulate.

Keren David admitted that between October 2021 and December 2021 she sexually harassed Employee A (born in 2001) and Employee B (born in 2000) who were her subordinates at the consulate, thus violating the provisions of her contract regarding inappropriate behavior for a civil servant. She also admitted that between September 2021 and December 2021, she behaved inappropriately in a sexual manner toward employee C and employee D. Both employees worked at the consulate under her supervision.

Keren David, born in 1984, former employee of the Foreign Ministry, served as Consul for consular affairs and administrative officer in Chicago. She has been suspended since April 2022. Civil Service Commission investigators and the Foreign Ministry's inspector general flew to Chicago to question the employees.

Keren David's lawyer, Ayala Honigman, said that it was difficult for her to agree to the plea deal, but "she did it to turn over a new leaf in her life abroad. She has no interest in working in the Foreign Ministry and the civil service."

