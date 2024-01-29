At least two dead in strike on IRGC site in Damascus, attributed to Israel

Syrian opposition outlet says target was the IRCG headquarters located near a Muslim shrine complex in the capital, near where a senior member of the Iranian Guard's Quds force, Razi Mousavi, was killed in another strike in December

Strike on Damascus attributed to Israel


At least two people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in day-time strikes near the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine complex on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Iranian state media said. The Iranian Tansim news agency said Israel had carried out the attacks.
A source in Iran's regional alliance told Reuters the strike had hit a location used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
A strike attributed to Israel near Damascus
After explosions were heard around Damascus, Syrian opposition news outlets said the target was the headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the region.
Razi Mousavi
The Voice of the Capital news site claimed it took place less than on kilometer from where Razi Mousavi, a senior official of the IRGC Quds force was killed in a strike attributed to Israel in December, along with other high-ranking officials of the force.
