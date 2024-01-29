At least two dead in strike on IRGC site in Damascus, attributed to Israel

At least two people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in day-time strikes near the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine complex on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Iranian state media said. The Iranian Tansim news agency said Israel had carried out the attacks.
Read more:
A source in Iran's regional alliance told Reuters the strike had hit a location used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
After explosions were heard around Damascus, Syrian opposition news outlets said the target was the headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the region.
The Voice of the Capital news site claimed it took place less than on kilometer from where Razi Mousavi, a senior official of the IRGC Quds force was killed in a strike attributed to Israel in December, along with other high-ranking officials of the force.