Germany's quiet arms embargo on Israel: most requests for arms remain unanswered, report

Germany has refused Israeli requests for arms but agrees to sell weapons systems to Qatar, the Built newspaper reported on Sunday. The paper claims a quiet arms embargo on Israel was in place. Israel asked to purchase thousands of tank shells from the government in Berlin last year but has had no response.

In the report, the Bild said that the German government approved the sale of over 100 million euros worth of weapons to Qatar. "Military procurement abroad is especially important for the Jewish state which is fighting on several fronts against the Hamas and Hezbollah terror groups," Build wrote.

