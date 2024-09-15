Germany's quiet arms embargo on Israel: most requests for arms remain unanswered, report

Germany has refused Israeli requests for arms but agrees to sell weapons systems to Qatar, the Built newspaper reported on Sunday. The paper claims a quiet arms embargo on Israel was in place. Israel asked to purchase thousands of tank shells from the government in Berlin last year but has had no response.
In the report, the Bild said that the German government approved the sale of over 100 million euros worth of weapons to Qatar. "Military procurement abroad is especially important for the Jewish state which is fighting on several fronts against the Hamas and Hezbollah terror groups," Build wrote.
Officials involved in the matter said nearly all of Israel's requests for arms sales since the start of the war, have been delayed and only a fraction have been approved. There has been no decision to refuse arms sales but the requests are being stalled for a long time, giving the sense that there is a de facto embargo in place. The delays stem from internal debate between the German Chancellor's office and the National Security Council, which are in support of the arms sales to Israel and the Foreign Office which opposes them.
Germany still offers diplomatic support for Israel in international forums and has successfully thwarted several anti-Israel initiatives. Senior German officials have also expressed their support and empathy for Israel since the Hamas massacre and the outbreak of war.
Germany's arms sales to Israel have dropped dramatically. In 2023, sales amounted to over 300 million euros and in 2024, they dropped on only 14 million. This comes as international pressure on Israel increases over the civilian casualties in Gaza.