Germany's quiet arms embargo on Israel: most requests for arms remain unanswered, report

While arms sales to Israel drop from 400 million euros to just 14 million in 2024, Berlin approves the sale of weapons systems to Qatar despite expressions of support for Israel's war and diplomatic advocacy 

Itamar Eichner|
Germany has refused Israeli requests for arms but agrees to sell weapons systems to Qatar, the Built newspaper reported on Sunday. The paper claims a quiet arms embargo on Israel was in place. Israel asked to purchase thousands of tank shells from the government in Berlin last year but has had no response.
In the report, the Bild said that the German government approved the sale of over 100 million euros worth of weapons to Qatar. "Military procurement abroad is especially important for the Jewish state which is fighting on several fronts against the Hamas and Hezbollah terror groups," Build wrote.
2 View gallery
אולף שולץ קנצלר גרמניה ובנימין נתניהואולף שולץ קנצלר גרמניה ובנימין נתניהו
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Maya Alleruzzo / Reuters)
Officials involved in the matter said nearly all of Israel's requests for arms sales since the start of the war, have been delayed and only a fraction have been approved. There has been no decision to refuse arms sales but the requests are being stalled for a long time, giving the sense that there is a de facto embargo in place. The delays stem from internal debate between the German Chancellor's office and the National Security Council, which are in support of the arms sales to Israel and the Foreign Office which opposes them.
2 View gallery
אנאלנה ברבוק אנאלנה ברבוק
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
(Photo: Gil Cohen- Magen / AFP)
Germany still offers diplomatic support for Israel in international forums and has successfully thwarted several anti-Israel initiatives. Senior German officials have also expressed their support and empathy for Israel since the Hamas massacre and the outbreak of war.
Germany's arms sales to Israel have dropped dramatically. In 2023, sales amounted to over 300 million euros and in 2024, they dropped on only 14 million. This comes as international pressure on Israel increases over the civilian casualties in Gaza.
