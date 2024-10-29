Watch Houthi drone explode over Ashkelon, drone detonates over Nahariya

A drone launched from Yemen, exploded in an open field near the southern city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, causing a fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

