Watch Houthi drone explode over Ashkelon, drone detonates over Nahariya

IDF says its aerial defenses intercepted a drone targeting the Upper Galilee region; Shrapnel from a drone that exploded in Nahariya causes damage to a pedestrian bridge  leading to the city's train station

Yoav Zitun, Yair Kraus, Matan Tzuri|
A drone launched from Yemen, exploded in an open field near the southern city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, causing a fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
At the same time, a drone launched in Lebanon aimed at the northern city of Nahariya exploded in the air over the city. Shrapnel landed on a pedestrian bridge leading to the local train station, causing some damage but no injuries.
In a third incident, the IDF intercepted a drone launched in Lebanon, toward the Upper Galilee region.

