Foreign airlines cancel flights to Israel while airport remains open

Following the full-scale attack on the State of Israel on Saturday, The Israel Airports Authority announced that airports in the south and center of the country are closed to private and tourism flights. "The Ben Gurion Airport remained open in accordance with the security and safety guidelines." But foreign airlines have canceled scheduled flights to Israel

At least five Israir flights that took off this morning from Israel to various destinations in Europe and returned to Ben Gurion Airport or were diverted to land in Cyprus.

The Ben Gurion Airport website shows that foreign airlines have begun canceling flights that were supposed to land in Israel on Saturday. EasyJet canceled a flight from Amsterdam that was supposed to land at 13:10 p.m. Lufthansa canceled flights from Frankfurt and Munich for Saturday and Sunday, Wizz air canceled a flight that was supposed to land from Sofia at 16:25 as well as a flight from Vilnius that was supposed to land at 18:40 and Iberia canceled a flight from Madrid that was scheduled to land at 17:25. Ryanair has canceled flights to Berlin, Milan, Brussels and other destinations. Also, all Delta Airlines flights that were supposed to leave on Saturday evening, and on Sunday morning, from the US to Israel were canceled.

The authority urged passengers to check on their airline websites or on the Ben Gurion Airport website, to see schedule changes.

Some 6,000 Israelis crossed the border from the Sinai Desert in Egypt during the day on Saturday, after many chose to spend the weeklong holiday there. The border control system of the Population and Immigration Authority was preparing for a rush of traffic, bolstering staff there and in the border crossings from Jordan.

Israeli airlines said they would be updating their cancellation policies. El Al reported that the company operates according to the instructions of the security forces and is in direct contact with them. "Due to the situation, we allow concessions for our customers. Passengers who started their journey and wish to advance and return until Friday will do so without change costs and without price differences in the same service class," the company said.

"Passengers who have not yet started their trip and the departure date is up to and including Friday, may suspend flights without charge or cancel with a voucher without costs. Passengers who are outside of Israel and their return date is up to Friday, may postpone the return date without payment of change fees. Price differences will apply.

The company opened an emergency hotline was opened for those who wish to change the date of their flight due to the situation. Phone: +972-3-9404040. or via Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp: +972-3-9771111. From Saturday night, other matters will be answered on the regular service.

Israair said passengers on flights departing from Tel Aviv up to and including October 13, will be able to cancel or postpone their trip without cancellation and change fees and receive a voucher for future redemption in the amount of the transaction. Passengers who wish to advance their flight to Israel and return up to and including October 13, will be able to do so without change fees depending on the available seats on the flight. "We ask passengers to inform us of flight cancellations in Israel in order to allow other passengers to reach Israel. Passengers who are abroad and wish to postpone their return to Israel will be able to do so without change fees depending on the available seats on the flights." All requests should be addressed by email site@israir.co.il".