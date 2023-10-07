Contact lost with hundreds as Hamas terrorists raid desert rave

Some of the revelers who fled have not yet been located and worried friends and families are trying to gather information about the fate of their loved ones through social media.

Some of the revelers who fled have not yet been located and worried friends and families are trying to gather information about the fate of their loved ones through social media.

Some of the revelers who fled have not yet been located and worried friends and families are trying to gather information about the fate of their loved ones through social media.

Chen Mizrachi, a resident of Tel Aviv who was at the party in Re'im, recounted, "It started at seven in the morning. When the rocket fire from the sky began, we started shouting 'Code Red' to everyone. There were several firing points; we ran from one direction to another. There were no IDF forces, only police. We needed more officers.

Chen Mizrachi, a resident of Tel Aviv who was at the party in Re'im, recounted, "It started at seven in the morning. When the rocket fire from the sky began, we started shouting 'Code Red' to everyone. There were several firing points; we ran from one direction to another. There were no IDF forces, only police. We needed more officers.

Chen Mizrachi, a resident of Tel Aviv who was at the party in Re'im, recounted, "It started at seven in the morning. When the rocket fire from the sky began, we started shouting 'Code Red' to everyone. There were several firing points; we ran from one direction to another. There were no IDF forces, only police. We needed more officers.

“Many fell and were injured from terrorist fire. The terrorists surrounded us. Somehow, we managed to escape the line of fire. They shot at us three times during the escape. There was a cell of four terrorists, then a cell of six.

“Many fell and were injured from terrorist fire. The terrorists surrounded us. Somehow, we managed to escape the line of fire. They shot at us three times during the escape. There was a cell of four terrorists, then a cell of six.

“Many fell and were injured from terrorist fire. The terrorists surrounded us. Somehow, we managed to escape the line of fire. They shot at us three times during the escape. There was a cell of four terrorists, then a cell of six.