'Where is Elad?' Released hostage asks for her son, unaware he is held captive

After returning from 49-days in captivity, 76-year old Hanna Katzir learned that her husband Rami was murdered on October 7 in the massacre perpetrated by the Hamas terrorists and her son, Elad, was still held by Hamas in Gaza.

In a conversation with Ynet, her daughter Karmit Palti-Katzir said her mother like all the hostages who returned was informed of the tragedies that befell her and the rest of her community of Nir Oz which lost a quarter of its members who were either murdered or abducted.

Hana appeared in a video released by the Islamic Jihad during her captivity, showing proof of life but part of the psychological warfare waged against Israel by the Islamist factions. She was among the first hostages to be freed on Friday.

"I am taking the next few hours to once again enjoy being close to my mother but will quickly return to the fight for my brother who is still in Gaza," she said. "I know from the stories my mother has told, how hard life was there and cannot imaging who difficult it is for my brother."

She said her mother's release was just a first step. "We now expect a long and arduous road to recovery which has just begun and we will be by her side for the duration. On the national level this is just the beginning and will end only when the last hostage is freed. That is our commitment to everyone. They must return, like they were abducted, that is Israel's duty."

Orian Aadar, whose 85-year-old grandmother Yaffa was also taken on October 7 said what her grandmother had told the family take her breath away. Yafa was abducted from her home by terrorists and was seen being driven into Gaza in some of the first video clips of that day.

She said her cousin, Yaffa's oldest grandchild was still being held captive by the terrorists.





Yair Mozes whose mother Margalit was also among the first group of hostages freed, said his father Gadi was still being held captive. He called for the fight to bring all hostages home to continue. "Their release should be the primary objective of Israel and the hope of each Israeli," he said.