Israeli Air Force intercepts unmanned aerial vehicle in the Red Sea

An F-35 aircraft intercepted the UAV on its way to Eilat; Earlier, the Iron Dome system was activated, but according to the IDF it was a false alarm

Yoav Zitun, Meir Ohayon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Israeli Air Force
Israel
Eilat
War
The Israeli Air Force intercepted Saturday an unmanned aerial vehicle en route to Israel in the Red Sea region.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The IDF said that the UAV didn't enter Israeli airspace, and was intercepted by an F-35, as no one took responsibility for launching it.
1 View gallery
דיווחים על פיצוצים באילת, נבדק אם בוצע יירוטדיווחים על פיצוצים באילת, נבדק אם בוצע יירוט
Iron Dome missiles fired in Eilat
Earlier this evening, the Iron Dome was activated after identifying a suspicious object approaching Eilat, several kilometers south of the city. Since there was no threat to the city, no alarm was activated - but explosions were well heard. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later said it was a false alarm.
In recent weeks, Houthi terrorists in Yemen fired ballistic missiles and rockets toward Eilat, most of which were intercepted by air defense systems, including the "Arrow 3," with the latest being the first operational interception.
On Wednesday, an F-35 jet intercepted a missile en route to Eilat. The interception took place outside Israeli territory, causing no casualties or damage. Prior to the incident, the city was alerted due to concerns about the possible entry of hostile aircraft into the airspace.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""