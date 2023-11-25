Israeli Air Force intercepts unmanned aerial vehicle in the Red Sea

The Israeli Air Force intercepted Saturday an unmanned aerial vehicle en route to Israel in the Red Sea region.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The IDF said that the UAV didn't enter Israeli airspace, and was intercepted by an F-35, as no one took responsibility for launching it.

1 View gallery Iron Dome missiles fired in Eilat

Earlier this evening, the Iron Dome was activated after identifying a suspicious object approaching Eilat, several kilometers south of the city. Since there was no threat to the city, no alarm was activated - but explosions were well heard. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later said it was a false alarm.

In recent weeks, Houthi terrorists in Yemen fired ballistic missiles and rockets toward Eilat, most of which were intercepted by air defense systems, including the "Arrow 3," with the latest being the first operational interception.