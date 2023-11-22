The hostage deal in more detail

After a deal was agreed between Israel and the Hamas, for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for a four-day ceasefire and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners, both sides stress the benefits of the agreement, from their perspective.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Israel said that while the forces halt their advance on the Hamas strongholds in Gaza, they would suspend flights over the Strip, including the use of surveillance drones for six hours each day, while Hamas claimed the six hour pause in flights would be in the northern part of the Strip and in the South, flights would be entirely suspended.

3 View gallery Yahya Sinwar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AFP, Dana Kopel, Ahmed Nureldine / Saudi Press Agency )

The Israeli government voted with an overwhelming majority to approve the deal which will see the release of at least 50 hostages – women and children – over a four day period which will include a pause in the fighting."

The government also said in its announcement that the release of 10 additional hostages would result in another day of pause. "The government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue in the war in order to bring about the return of all hostages and complete the eradication of Hamas and ensure that there would be no longer a threat posed by Gaza on Israel."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers that as long as he is prime minister, he is committed to the military objectives. He said the Hamas agreed to allow the Red Cross to visit the hostages and deliver medications to them.

Netanyahu also said Israel is also committed to bring the release of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul – both assumed dead after they were abducted in the 2014 war and of Avega Mangistu and Hishab A-sayed, both held in Gaza after they crossed the border on their own volition.

3 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

Hamas said the agreement reached included a ceasefire on both sides and the suspension of military activity. In exchange for the release of 50 hostages, women and children under the age of 19, Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners also women and children under 19, held in jail, according to the length of their internment. "We confirm out ongoing conflict in the war, on all levels including the political one in order to foil its objectives. We salute our resilient and proud people in Gaza who stunned the world with their faith in God and their belief in our victory and in their commitment to our land," Hamas said in a statement.

Qatar who played a central role in reaching the deal included the efforts of Egypt and the United States in its successful end. "The mediation efforts brought about a humanitarian ceasefire, the time of which will be announced within the next 24 hours and which would last for four days. The agreement will include an exchange of 50 women and children hostages in Gaza for Palestinian women and children. The number of hostages released would increase in the implementation stages. The Ceasefire would enable more aid to be brought into the Strip including fuel for humanitarian purposes," the official Qatari statement said.

3 View gallery Familis of hostages held in Gaza await government decision on a deal ( Photo: Abir Sultan / EPA )

According to the deal Hamas will free 50 children, their mothers and elderly women in the four day pause in the fighting. This group will include mostly Israeli mothers and children and during that time, Hamas is supposed to attempt to locate other mothers and children whose whereabouts are unknown, according to the terror group. On Wednesday, Hamas must indicate whether it had been able to locate them and if it has, they would be returned in exchange for an additional day without fighting.

Israel is to release 150 prisoners who did not commit murder, from its jails and for each additional hostage that may be released, Israel will release 3 more prisoners. For each 10 hostages, a day of ceasefire would be added.