Al Jazeera 'reporter' who filmed massacre in Nir Oz loses leg after drone attack in Rafah

Ismail Abu Omar, a reporter for the Qatari Al-Jazeera network who filmed the Hamas massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, was hit by a drone attack north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip along with the photographer he worked with, Ahmad Matar. The strike on Tuesday took place minutes after Abu Omar broadcast live on Al-Jazeera, and reported that IDF forces attacked civilians where he was reporting in Rafah.

Abu Omar, whose leg was amputated, accompanied Hamas terrorists to Kibbutz Nir Oz and documented their atrocities on October 7. He even shared a video in which he is heard saying: "The friends have progressed, may God bless." The Qatari network "reporter" is not the only one who broadcast the events of October 7 to the world, as many so-called journalists collaborated with Hamas to document their actions and spread the atrocities.

One of them is Muthna Najjar, who joined the terrorists on October 7 and reported from Kibbutz Nir Oz. He proudly captured the kidnapping of the Bibas family. The IDF targeted his home during the war and currently he moves between hiding places while continuing to broadcast to the world. The Gazan "reporter" Ahmed Najjar filmed some of the kidnappings by Nukhba terrorists, broadcast from the surrounding towns, filmed atrocities and distributed the videos with his signature.

On Tuesday, the Arabic IDF Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, announced that during an IDF operation at a Hamas base in the northern Gaza Strip, a laptop was found belonging to an Al-Jazeera "journalist" Mohamed Washah. The IDF found on the laptop intelligence materials that unequivocally link him to Hamas.

"From the findings on the computer, it appears that, in addition to his role as a 'journalist', Mohamed, born in 1986 in al-Bureij, is a senior military operative in the Hamas anti-tank missile array, and at the end of 2022 he moved to work in the R&D of aerial weapons for the terrorist organization," Adraee posted on the X platform. He added that "an intelligence analysis on the computer revealed images linking him to his activities in Hamas. I wonder what additional details about other 'journalists' we will find out in the near future."