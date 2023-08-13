Iranian munitions storage facility comes under attack attributed to Israel





A strike on Damascus attributed to Israel





Iranian depots located in Damascus, and containing missiles were targeted early on Sunday, according to the UK- based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The opposition group did not say if the attack was carried out by aircraft or came overland but did say that there was no knowledge of casualties.

Earlier the Russian Sputnik news site reported explosions in the Syrian capital, from a missile strike attributed to Israel. according to that report, Syrian air defenses were activated and many of the missiles were intercepted before reaching their target. "Fighter jets fired multiple missiles toward the Damascus region," Sputnik said quoting a senior Syrian military official.

2 View gallery A strike on Damascus, attributed to Israel

According to Ynet's senior security analyst Ron Ben-Yishai, if Israel was behind the strike, it was likely carried out by missiles fired from the ground and not by attacking aircraft.

2 View gallery Bombing campaign near Damascus ( Photo: EPA )