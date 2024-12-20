Settlers set fire to West Bank mosque, Palestinians say

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday that a mosque in the West Bank village of Marda was set on fire. The Palestinians claimed that settlers were behind the act.

According to WAFA, local residents managed to put out the fire before he could burn down the building and damage was caused only to the entrance to the mosque.

