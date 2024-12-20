Settlers set fire to West Bank mosque, Palestinians say

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday that a mosque in the West Bank village of Marda was set on fire. The Palestinians claimed that settlers were behind the act.
Images from the scene showed graffiti sprayed on the walls nearby including 'revenge' and 'death to the Arabs' in Hebrew.
According to WAFA, local residents managed to put out the fire before he could burn down the building and damage was caused only to the entrance to the mosque.
The Palestinian governor of Salfit said the IDF was responsible because it protected violent settlers. "This would not have happened without the continued protection that the settlers receive from the Israeli military which allows them to enter villages and spray racial graffiti and carry out acts of vandalism," he said.
The Palestinians called on the international community to intervene.