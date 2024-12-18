An ATM was stolen from a moshav near Ben Gurion Airport | Watch the heist

Unknown individuals stole the ATM in Moshav Tzafriya near Ben Gurion Airport overnight between Monday and Tuesday), along with all the cash inside. The as yet unidentified thieves boldly pulled the cash-filled machine out of its place right in front of security cameras, working calmly and methodically.
It is not known how much cash was inside the ATM.
A thick rope was attached to the ATM, and its end was attached to a 4X4 that drove forward and ripped the ATM from the wall where it was hanging and pulled it into the street. They then hoisted it into the vehicle.
The thieves operated in the dead of night and made a great deal of noise before disappearing with the machine.
ATMs are considered favorite targets for gangs of thieves, who usually dislodge them using large straps.