She is definately number one, Liri Albag's pround aunt says

Liri has returned home full of vigor, said her aunt Ruhama Albag on Sunday, "I hope that continues and improves even more."

The proud aunt who joined Liri's parents and the rest of the families of hostages, in the struggle to bring about the captive's release said the fight would continue.

Liri was released by Hamas on Saturday with Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa and Karina Ariev in the second hostage release, part of the first phase of the cease-fire deal negotiated with Hamas. She was abducted from the Nahal Oz base where she had served as a lookout and was held by the terrorists in Gaza for 477 hellish days.

Ruhama had not yet met her niece who had spent her first night out of captivity. "I told her mom a long time ago that I was happy to wait for year to meet her if only I knew she was home. I don't need anything more than that," she told ynet in an interview.

"Liri has personality and that does not change. I was not surprised to see her write Liri Albag number one and her wave out the window. But I was shocked at her energy. I guess this does not go away. She is a special child and we have never doubted her inner strength."

Liri's aunt understands that her niece has a long road to recovery ahead. "She is home now and will be in full control of her life. She has a strong family and wonderful parents and in time things will work out and become clear."

But the struggle to bring all of the hostages is not over. "All this euphoria lasts for the first 24 hours and the road is long. We all have a responsibility not just as a family. I think everyone has a responsibility to bring all of the hostages back. It is inconceivable that this is still going on after a year and three months. I imagine it would go on for nearly two years with all sorts of agreements."

Ruhama said that when the first group of hostages were released in 2023, the family heard how Liri was strong and holding the others together. "But we don't know what happened after that, what conditions they were held under and what they had experienced."

As for her fortitude, she said she believes the girls will handle it. "We are a society of survivors of the Holocaust and other wars, so we know that with motivation and mutual help, people overcome. The girls are returning to their lives. They are young an have their whole lives ahead of them."