Israel in damage control after Smotrich's 'Greater Israel' flag stunt infuriates Jordan

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi spoke with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to assuage Amman's outrage after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke at a podium adorned with a flag of the so-called "Greater Israel" that appeared to include the neighboring kingdom.
"I made it clear the Israeli government is committed to the peace accord between our nations that has strengthened regional security for 20 years," Hanegbi tweeted.
"We are committed to the territorial integrity of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
Additionally, I relayed to FM Safadi the important contributions made by King Abdullah in ensuring the successes of both the meetings in Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh," he added referring to two recent regional summits aimed at de-escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Following the diplomatic storm caused by Smotrich's speech, the Foreign Ministry scrambled to calm tensions, saying that "Israel is committed to the 1994 peace accord with Jordan. There has been no change in Israel's view of the territorial integrity of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."
Jordan summoned Israeli Ambassador Amir Weissbrod to protest Smotrich's stunt and the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell also demanded a retraction from the Israeli government.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said: "These statements are emblematic of the dark colonial mindset and compromise efforts to calm tensions."