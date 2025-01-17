3 challenges of the hostage-for-ceasefire deal

The hostage-for-ceasefire agreement has been signed in Doha, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, and is expected to begin implementation next week, pending government approval on Friday.

While the country can celebrate and begin to heal as it witnesses at least some hostages return home, the deal comes with significant challenges:

No. 1: Prisoners Will Be Released

As with all previous hostage deals, Israel will release a significant number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages, the majority of whom are not expected to return alive. These prisoners include individuals responsible for heinous acts, some with blood on their hands from murdering innocent people. The deal includes prisoners serving life sentences.

However, the government has emphasized that those being released will not include members of Hamas’s Nukhba forces or individuals arrested for participating in the October 7 massacre.

DEAL DISSECTED ( ILTV )

No. 2: Israel Is Not Done in Gaza

Israel has not yet completed its military campaign to eliminate Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The terror organization still wields significant power, particularly in certain areas, as evidenced by ongoing clashes. In the past week alone, several Israeli soldiers have been killed in battle, and rockets continue to be launched from Gaza into southern Israel.

Israeli officials report that the IDF has dismantled approximately 80% of Hamas’s military infrastructure. However, a recent U.S. Department of State report suggests that Hamas has managed to recruit nearly as many new operatives as Israel has killed, raising concerns about the group’s resilience.

No. 3: Strategic Corridors Will Be Relinquished

During Phase I of the agreement, Israel will maintain control over the Rafah crossing into Egypt and the Philadelphi Corridor. However, the deal eventually calls for Israel’s withdrawal from these critical areas.

These corridors have historically been used by Hamas to smuggle weapons, ammunition, and materials for constructing its extensive underground tunnel network. Without proper monitoring, Hamas could exploit the opportunity to rebuild, potentially putting southern Israel at risk of another attack.





Despite these challenges, most Israelis support the deal and believe that all the hostages must be brought home.

Rachel and Jon Goldberg Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg Polin—an American-Israeli hostage murdered by Hamas last year—said this week that Israel needs to begin its process of national healing. They emphasized that true healing can only start when all the hostages are safely returned.

Furthermore, a guiding principle for many Israelis comes from the Talmud (Sanhedrin 37a): “Whoever saves a single life is considered by scripture to have saved the whole world.” This teaching, along with the Jewish commandment to redeem captives, underscores the moral imperative driving efforts to secure the hostages’ release.