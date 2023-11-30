3 killed, at least 11 injured in shooting attack near entrance to Jerusalem





Watch the moment of the shooting attack outside of Jerusalem













Three people were killed, including a 24-year-old woman, and at least 11 people have been injured in a shooting attack at a bus stop near the entrance to Jerusalem. Two terrorists, one armed with an M-16 rifle, were neutralized at the scene. Police are scanning the area to make sure there are no more terrorists at large.

Scene of attack near entrance to Jerusalem

Magen David Adom reported that its medics provided treatment to several moderately and severely injured people. At least 5 people were severely, one moderately and the rest mildly, MADA reported.

The two terrorists who opened fire at the entrance to Jerusalem arrived in the same vehicle, and were neutralized by two soldiers and a civilian who were nearby.

Rescue workers operate at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem

Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene shortly after the attack. "The terrorists were from East Jerusalem, one was armed with an M-16 and the other with a pistol. A quick reaction by two soldiers who were present at the bus stop and another civilian led to the neutralization of the attackers," he told reporters at the scene.

The moment of the shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem

An eyewitness said: "There was a great disaster here because the bus stop was full of people. When they started shooting, I tried to escape to a place not exposed to terrorists."





The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, condemned the attack. "A despicable attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence. My thoughts are with the victim's family, and I send my condolences to all those affected," he wrote on his X account.







