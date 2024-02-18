Ben-Gvir wants West Bank Palestinians barred from Temple Mount on Ramadan

National security minister also want to prevent Israeli Muslims under the age of 70 from entering the al Aqsa mosque compound during the Muslim holiday and demands the decision be made by the wide security cabinet forum where he is a member

Elisha Ben Kimon, Yoav, Yuval Karni, Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Temple Mount
Gaza war
Ramadan
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Ahead of a security consultation to prepare for the upcoming Muslim holiday National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demands West Bank Palestinians be barred from praying at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and that Israeli Muslims under the age of 70, also be prohibited from praying there.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
"While Israeli women who were taken hostage by Hamas are being raped, Israel cannot allow victory celebrations on Temple Mount," Ben-Gvir said. "The position of some of the security officials who recommend, to allow a massive participation of West Bank Palestinians is indication that they have learned nothing from the events of October 7," he said.
2 View gallery
תפילות יום השישי האחרון של הרמדאן בהר הביתתפילות יום השישי האחרון של הרמדאן בהר הבית
Muslims pray on the last Friday of Ramadan in April 2023
"I recommend that they look into public opinion polls held in the Palestinian Authority where they will find massive support for the massacre carried out by Hamas," Ben-Gvir said adding that he would vehemently oppose any such decision and hopes other members of the government do so as well. Ben-Gvir also demanded that the decision not be made by a limited forum where he is not included.
The decision on how to prepare for the Muslim holiday is to be made by the war cabinet, allies of the minister said adding that they believe Netanyahu would ultimately bring the matter before the entire security cabinet.
Security officials are concerned that the holiday will allow Hamas to unite Palestinians from all factions against Israel after it had suffered losses in the war in Gaza and appears to have lost its standing in the Arab world.
Thus far, Arab citizens of Israel have mainly not come out in support of Hamas but the officials warn that the holy month of Ramadan could change and therefore steps must be taken to isolate the Gaza Strip and avoid the outbreak of violence amid war.
2 View gallery
לילת אל קאדר בהר הביתלילת אל קאדר בהר הבית
Palestinians protest on Temple Mount during Ramadan in 2023
(Photo: AFP)
"We must remember that we are at war and Palestinians are incited on television all the time," sources close to Ben-Gvir said. "If just one small percent of those coming to pray in Jerusalem decide to carry out an attack, there would be a blood bath," they said. "Let's avoid this in advance."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""