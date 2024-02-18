Ben-Gvir wants West Bank Palestinians barred from Temple Mount on Ramadan

Ahead of a security consultation to prepare for the upcoming Muslim holiday National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demands West Bank Palestinians be barred from praying at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and that Israeli Muslims under the age of 70, also be prohibited from praying there.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"While Israeli women who were taken hostage by Hamas are being raped, Israel cannot allow victory celebrations on Temple Mount," Ben-Gvir said. "The position of some of the security officials who recommend, to allow a massive participation of West Bank Palestinians is indication that they have learned nothing from the events of October 7," he said.

2 View gallery Muslims pray on the last Friday of Ramadan in April 2023

"I recommend that they look into public opinion polls held in the Palestinian Authority where they will find massive support for the massacre carried out by Hamas," Ben-Gvir said adding that he would vehemently oppose any such decision and hopes other members of the government do so as well. Ben-Gvir also demanded that the decision not be made by a limited forum where he is not included.

The decision on how to prepare for the Muslim holiday is to be made by the war cabinet, allies of the minister said adding that they believe Netanyahu would ultimately bring the matter before the entire security cabinet.

Security officials are concerned that the holiday will allow Hamas to unite Palestinians from all factions against Israel after it had suffered losses in the war in Gaza and appears to have lost its standing in the Arab world.

Thus far, Arab citizens of Israel have mainly not come out in support of Hamas but the officials warn that the holy month of Ramadan could change and therefore steps must be taken to isolate the Gaza Strip and avoid the outbreak of violence amid war.

2 View gallery Palestinians protest on Temple Mount during Ramadan in 2023 ( Photo: AFP )