Raid on a hospital in Jabaliya: Terrorists eliminated, arrested

IDF and Shin Bet forces killed five terrorists and arrested dozens more in the area of the Indonesian hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of a targeted counterterrorism operation that began overnight. According to the IDF and Shin Bet, one of the terrorists arrested participated in the October 7 massacre.

The mission was carried out by soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade, under the command of Division 162, following preliminary intelligence information from Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet about the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the hospital area. The operation has ended, the IDF spokesperson announced on Tuesday evening.

2 View gallery IDF soldiers operate in the area of the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya in northern Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to a statement from the IDF and Shin Bet, over the past month, terrorist attacks have been carried out from the area of the hospital area, anti-tank missile attacks. Terrorists also planted explosive devices and booby traps in the area surrounding the hospital’s compound.

To minimize harm to the civilian population in the area, the forces allowed residents patients, and hospital staff to evacuate in an orderly manner before and during the operation, according to the IDF. The evacuation was coordinated by the IDF's Gaza District Coordination and Liaison Administration, together with local health system officials, and via defined evacuation routes and with ambulances for transportation to additional hospitals in the Gaza Strip to ensure continued medical treatment.

2 View gallery The IDF and Shin Bet completed a targeted operation to thwart terrorism in the area of the Indonesian hospital ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The army emphasizes that "he operation was conducted after multiple warnings were issued to the Gazan Health Ministry regarding terrorist activity being conducted inside the hospital. The troops operated while mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians and enabling the activities of the hospital to continue as much as possible."

The military activity in the area was carried out for the first time since December 2023. The IDF added that this is "a further example of how the Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for its terrorist activities."