Wall Street Journal rebukes Biden for US aid ending up in terrorists' hands

The Wall Street Journal, known for its conservative stances, criticized U.S. President Joe Biden in an editorial published on Friday for facilitating the transfer of U.S. taxpayer money in the form of aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) despite its policy of monthly payments to Palestinian prisoners convicted of terrorist activities against Israel and families of terrorists killed or injured by Israeli security forces.

Titled "Your Aid Dollars for Palestinian Terrorists," the author explains the controversial payment mechanism familiar to the Israeli public, which has been dubbed a “pay for slay” scheme.

It asserts that the West, viewing West Bank Palestinians as "moderate," offers significant economic support, with the European Union alone contributing $700 million annually.

The author notes that former President Donald Trump cut U.S. aid to the PA by over $200 million, but President Biden restored and even increased the support in 2021.

The author also notes that while the PA is viewed as more moderate than Hamas, leaders of Fatah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ movement, commended the October 7 massacre.

The author emphasizes a notable disagreement between Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Palestinian tax funds during the war. Israel's refusal to transfer 30% of the taxes designated for Gaza led Abbas to reject the remaining 70%, a situation the Biden administration was dissatisfied with.