IDF uncovers and destroys Hamas tunnels under swanky Gaza beach resort

Israeli forces located and destroyed a Hamas tunnel network beneath a luxury beach resort hotel in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Friday.
According to the army, 162nd Division's 14th Reserve Brigade and Yahalom Special Engineering Unit troops uncovered an elaborate subterranean complex under the Blue Beach Resort on Gaza City's Al Rashid St., known as its entertainment district.
The compound reportedly comprised seven tunnel shafts and living quarters used by terrorists to plan out and execute attacks on soldiers. Additionally, Israeli forces found an extensive cache of weapons, including AK-47s, explosives and drones.
During the fierce battle at the resort, dozens of Hamas terrorists launched anti-tank missiles at IDF forces. Numerous enemy combatants were reportedly eliminated in the fighting.
In recent months, the 14th Brigade reservists have conducted operations in three northern Gaza locations: north of Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun and Gaza City. These efforts resulted in the dismantling of weapon stockpiles, missile launch sites and Hamas underground command centers.
Earlier, the IDF reported that the 646th Brigade combat team and Yahalom special engineering operations forces completed an operation this week in the so-called Tower District in the central Gaza Strip, characterized by its high-rise buildings, which not only dominate the landscape but also function as a base for Hamas' terrorist activities.
According to the IDF, the district's buildings served as firing positions for anti-tank and light weapons against soldiers. Additionally, equipped rocket launchers prepared for use were discovered, along with booby-trapped buildings, tunnels and numerous explosives.