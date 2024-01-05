Families of Gaza hostages land in Qatar in bid to kickstart deal talks

More than a month after the completion of the first hostage deal with Hamas, six families of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip landed on Friday in Qatar in an attempt to advance negotiations for an additional deal.

This is the first time since the October 7 massacre that Israeli families have arrived in the hostile country to facilitate the release of the hostages.

2 View gallery Rally in Tel Aviv for return of hostages from Gaza ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

The families will meet with the U.S. ambassador to Qatar and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani in an effort to raise awareness and further the release of their loved ones.

There are currently about 136 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, some of whom are no longer alive. In the previous deal, 105 hostages were released, the majority being women, minors and foreign nationals. In exchange for the hostages' release, Israel agreed to several days of cease-fire and to release Palestinian female and minor prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

2 View gallery Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani

After the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri , Hamas's deputy leader in Beirut, the group announced a pause in hostage negotiation talks. However, Israeli officials remain optimistic that removing al-Arouri might expedite a future agreement. Al-Arouri's strong opposition to such deals suggests his absence could shift Hamas's long-term position.

Jerusalem is pleased that Qatar, the mediator in the hostage negotiations with Gaza Strip terrorist groups, has not declared a suspension of the talks.