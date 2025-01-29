'The best outing for kids': Amusement park used by Hezbollah struck by IDF

Lebanese media reported Tuesday that Israeli airstrikes targeted two locations in southern Lebanon, including an amusement park. The first strike hit Nabatieh al-Fawqa, where 20 people were reportedly injured in an attack on a pickup truck. The second strike, according to reports, hit the Farah City amusement park, located along a nearby road, injuring four people.

The amusement park, which had reopened in December after a temporary closure due to the war, has been an active recreational site. Posts on its Facebook page in recent days included messages such as: “The best outing for the best kids” and “There’s nothing better than the laughter of children filling Farah City with life and joy.” Another post read: “Turn the first day of the week into something special with games and surprises!”

The park upon its reopening last month – and after Tuesday's strike

Videos shared online showed the aftermath of the strikes, including damage to the amusement park complex. While the park is a civilian site frequented daily by children, reports indicated that Hezbollah continued to operate in the area or use it as a base.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, condemned the airstrikes, calling them "yet another example of the constant and ongoing threat posed by Israel against our people, our land and the security and stability of all nations in the region." He accused the international community of enabling Israeli actions through its silence, adding that Hezbollah has the right to "confront Israeli aggression to safeguard Lebanon’s security and sovereignty."

1 View gallery Advertisement for the park

The IDF did not directly address reports of a strike on the amusement park. However, the military said Tuesday that Israeli Air Force aircraft targeted a truck and another vehicle belonging to Hezbollah in the areas of Shaqif and Nabatieh, both of which were “transporting weapons” and had been monitored by Israeli forces.

"The IDF is determined to continue operating in accordance with understandings between Israel and Lebanon, despite Hezbollah’s attempts to return to southern Lebanon. It will act to remove any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," the statement said.