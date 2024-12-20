Syrians protest Israeli presence in buffer zone, claim troops shot demonstrator

Residents in the village of Ma’araba in southwest Syria, near the tri-border area with Jordan and Israel, protested Friday against the presence of IDF forces in the buffer zone, demanding their withdrawal.

Syrian reports claim IDF troops fired at the demonstrators, injuring one person, though the extent of the injuries remains unclear.

Demonstrators in southwest Syria fleeing as gunfire heard

Footage shared on Syrian social media showed demonstrators fleeing as gunfire was heard. One protester declared, “We are celebrating the fall of the regime and will not let it be spoiled,” while another added, “We want the occupiers to leave our land. Syrian land is one.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Israel established control over the buffer zone following the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime . The IDF took positions in the area to prevent the entry of armed groups and expanded control to include the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

Demonstration against Israeli presence in Syria buffer zone





This week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the region and emphasized its strategic importance. “We will remain here until an arrangement is reached that guarantees Israel’s security,” Netanyahu said. “This place’s importance to our security has only increased, especially in light of the dramatic events unfolding below us in Syria.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz, who accompanied Netanyahu, reinforced the need for the IDF’s continued presence. “Based on my directives, the IDF must quickly complete fortifications, deploy defensive measures and ensure proper conditions for the troops to prepare for an extended stay,” Katz said.

Katz highlighted the Hermon’s strategic value for Israel’s defense. “Our presence at the Hermon’s peak strengthens security and adds a layer of observation and deterrence against Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, as well as extremist rebel factions near Damascus,” he said.

Katz also noted that despite advancements in long-range weaponry, “elevation and control of key observation points remain vital. We will not allow a return to the threats seen on October 7 along Israel’s borders.”