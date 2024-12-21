How Iran recruits minors in Europe for attacks on Israeli targets: report

In a series of unsettling incidents across Europe, young criminals, some as young as 13, are being recruited by Iranian-linked operatives to target Israeli and Jewish interests, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report lists several disturbing incidents of teenagers and adolescents directed by their handlers to carry out such attacks.

In Sweden, a 15-year-old boy attempted to locate the Israeli embassy with a loaded gun in a taxi, while in Gothenburg, a 13-year-old fired shots at an Israeli defense firm. In another case, a 16-year-old planted explosives outside the same facility. Authorities attribute these actions to Iran-affiliated actors exploiting local criminal networks to further Tehran’s agenda in Europe.

The attacks, as reported by Bloomberg, underscore how Iran’s covert operations against Israel are extending beyond the Middle East, raising concerns among European governments about social tensions tied to immigration. Both Sweden and Norway have issued warnings about Iranian-backed operations, with Norway temporarily raising its terror alert in October and deploying armed police to its borders.

The report notes that Iranian operatives are using social media platforms like Telegram, TikTok and WhatsApp to recruit minors and young adults, often from immigrant communities. Payments for these illicit activities range from €120 for a petrol bomb attack to €1,500 for an assassination. While some recruits are motivated by ideological frustrations over Israel’s actions in Gaza, others are drawn by financial incentives and, in some cases, are unaware they are acting on behalf of a foreign power.

The Swedish Security Service confirmed instances of recruits being oblivious to their Iranian connections. “There are cases where the proxies aren’t aware or don’t realize that they are acting on behalf of a foreign power,” the agency said in a statement earlier this year.

For example, a 15-year-old suspect targeting the Israeli embassy in Stockholm in May was intercepted by police before reaching his destination. The suspect had to call for directions to the embassy, highlighting the amateur nature of some of these plots.

The incidents detailed in the report are part of a broader Iranian effort to destabilize Europe while maintaining its regional influence amid setbacks in its proxy network. The October 2023 Hamas-led attacks on Israel prompted a severe Israeli response, weakening Iran’s regional allies such as Hezbollah and Hamas. Despite these losses, experts warn that Iranian-linked operations in Europe remain a significant threat.

Peter Nesser, a terrorism researcher at Norway’s defense research institute, explained to Bloomberg that Iranian actors “reach out to potential mercenaries on platforms like Telegram, TikTok or WhatsApp.” These platforms are also used to “direct and advise recruits during their illegal operations.”

One high-profile attack involved a 16-year-old in Sweden using homemade explosives against Israeli defense company Elbit Systems. The report notes that while investigations were unable to trace the financiers, prosecutors believe the attackers were acting under Iranian direction.

Sweden’s immigrant communities, struggling with integration and economic disparity, have become fertile ground for recruitment. Around 20% of Sweden's population is foreign-born, with 40% of migrants reporting a lack of integration. Organized crime gangs, already entrenched in these communities, are being exploited by hostile state actors like Iran.

Neighboring Norway has begun observing similar patterns, with warnings of "Swedish conditions" becoming a regular feature in political debates. Norwegian authorities are increasingly concerned about the spread of youth-driven violence and gang recruitment.

The report highlights how the rise in youth-driven violence has fueled support for far-right parties in Sweden and Norway. In Sweden, the far-right Sweden Democrats have influenced policies, including the introduction of youth prisons for offenders under 15. Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has also pledged tougher measures on youth crime, while the opposition Progress Party is advocating stricter policies ahead of next year’s elections.

As European governments navigate these challenges, warn that Iran might intensify its covert operations in Europe. Nesser told the publication that Tehran could either retreat to rebuild domestically or escalate attacks to project power abroad. “They might also try to create more havoc,” Nesser said.